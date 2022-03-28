HP Bets On Remote Work With $3.3B Poly Buy Led By 3 Firms

By Benjamin Horney (March 28, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT) -- HP Inc., represented by Ropes & Gray and Davis Polk, will boost its capabilities with regard to remote work through the acquisition of Wilson Sonsini-advised electronics company Plantronics Inc., or Poly, for an enterprise value of $3.3 billion, the companies said Monday. The transaction will see Palo Alto, California-headquartered HP buy Santa Cruz-based Plantronics for $40 per share, or a total deal value of $3.3 billion, including debt, according to a statement. Plantronics has gone by the name "Poly" since its 2019 merger with Polycom. Originally founded in 1961, Poly provides services related to video conferencing, and also offers items including cameras,...

