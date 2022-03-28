Investors' Forex Rigging Win Dooms Banks' Pass-On Defense

By Christopher Crosby (March 28, 2022, 7:37 PM BST) -- Institutional investors may have an easier time pursuing competition claims against big banks after an appeals court blocked the lenders from using the pass-on defense to escape market manipulation claims, though experts have said that defendants are unlikely to abandon the tactic soon. The Court of Appeal struck out defenses by Barclays, HSBC and other big banks on Wednesday to allegations they manipulated foreign exchange markets more than a decade ago. The ruling, which reverses a 2021 High Court decision, clears a significant hurdle the banking giants had raised to institutional investors' attempts to recover losses from the forex rigging. The...

