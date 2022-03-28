Southwest Gas Slams Icahn's $5B Bid Amid Delaware Fight

By Benjamin Horney (March 28, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Southwest Gas on Monday slapped away Carl Icahn's upsized $5 billion offer, saying it undervalues the company and calling on shareholders to reject the proposal, in a denouncement that comes as the two sides squabble in Delaware's Chancery Court over Icahn's original takeover attempt, launched late last year. The board of directors for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has determined the newest proposal from Icahn Enterprises LP, worth $82.50 per share, is not up to snuff, according to a statement. Specifically, Southwest Gas said the bid for all of its outstanding shares is "structurally coercive, highly conditional, undervalues the company, and is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS