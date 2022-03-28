Zurich Unit Wins Coverage Fight With Amtrak Over Crash

By Hope Patti (March 28, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A Zurich unit has no duty to defend or indemnify Amtrak in an underlying lawsuit over a 2016 train-car collision, a Florida federal judge ruled, saying the railroad company failed to timely notify the insurer of its loss as required by its policy. U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell granted summary judgment in favor of Steadfast Insurance Co. on Saturday, finding that Amtrak's delayed notice of its loss more than two years after the accident was unreasonable and prejudiced the insurer. A car is towed after a fatal 2005 crash in West Virginia. On Saturday, in a ruling involving another Amtrak...

