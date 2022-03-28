​​​​​​​Illumina Wins Injunction, Loses Triple Damages In BGI IP Case

By Lauren Berg (March 28, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Illumina can permanently bar its Chinese rival BGI Genomics from further infringing soon-to-expire patents behind its next-generation genome-sequencing technology, but can't triple its $8 million in damages awarded by a jury that determined BGI willfully infringed four out of five of those patents, a California federal judge ruled Sunday. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick in a 64-page order granted Illumina Inc.'s motion for a permanent injunction barring any further infringement of the patents by BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., finding that the biotechnology company was irreparably harmed and that monetary damages alone aren't enough to compensate for the injury. The infringement...

