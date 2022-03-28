Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Will Review California Pig Care Law

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 28, 2022, 9:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will review the Ninth Circuit's decision to uphold a California ballot initiative that banned in-state sales of pork born from sows kept in confined housing.

The National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation are challenging California's Proposition 12, which was approved by state voters in 2018. The groups have alleged the law illegally imposes most of the "massive" costs of compliance on out-of-state farmers, in violation of the Constitution's dormant commerce clause.

The Ninth Circuit in July upheld a California federal district judge's decision to dismiss the case, saying the law correctly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!