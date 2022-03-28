EPA Botched Air Pollution Rule Revamping, DC Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (March 28, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hurried its rewrite of emissions rules for ozone producers to overly burden upwind states while letting downwind states off the hook, a trade group told the D.C. Circuit. Trade association Midwest Ozone Group, whose members include about two dozen energy companies, said in a brief Friday that the EPA's rewrite of a 2016 Cross-State Air Pollution Rule — which was earlier remanded by the court after it found deficiencies — had inappropriately imposed limits on upwind emitters in 2021 but gave leniency to downwind states that might be independently missing their 2008 ozone National Ambient Air Quality...

