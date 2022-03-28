Health Co. Pushes NJ Worker's Bias Suit Into Arbitration

By Rachel Stone (March 28, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court Monday said a former call center representative must arbitrate her gender and marital-status discrimination claims against Conduent Inc.'s health care claim processing subsidiary, striking down a trial court's finding that gave the worker a green light to sue in court. According to the unanimous three-judge panel opinion, the trial had incorrectly determined that Conduent Patient Access Solutions LLC's dispute resolution plan documents were too unclear, and erred by denying Conduent's push to arbitrate Cristina Aguirre's gender and marital-status bias claims under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. "We disagree with the trial court's interpretation and hold...

