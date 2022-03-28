Fla. Justices Undo Arbitration Ruling In Colombian Beer Fight

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 28, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court has found that a lower court had wrongly concluded that Florida courts have jurisdiction over beer company Ancla International SA's petition to compel arbitration against Tribeca Asset Management Inc. In a unanimous ruling issued Thursday, the Sunshine State's highest court reversed the Third District, which had interpreted the parties' agreement as one of forum selection and not as choice of law, calling the court's decision "erroneous." Justice Ricky Polston wrote that the Third District had "improperly applied a Florida Arbitration Code statute" to establish personal jurisdiction over the parties' dispute "without analyzing the due process requirement of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS