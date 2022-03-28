Republicans Drop Challenge To Pa. Court's Election Maps

By Matthew Santoni (March 28, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A group of Pennsylvania Republicans on Monday dropped their lawsuit claiming the state Supreme Court can't choose a congressional district map or change election deadlines, following a snub from the U.S. Supreme Court and a partial dismissal by a three-judge panel. Republican candidates Jim Bognet and Aaron Bashir, Susquehanna County Commissioner Alan Hall, and voters William Toth Jr. and William Hall voluntarily withdrew what remained of their suit without prejudice, after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to intercede and the lower courts said they lacked standing to claim they'd been personally harmed by the state justices' choice of a new congressional...

