Firms To Seek Up To $6M For $31.5M Schwab Suit Deal In Del.

By Rose Krebs (March 28, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A proposed $31.5 million deal has been struck that would end a Delaware Chancery Court suit former stockholders of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. filed over Charles Schwab Corp.'s $26 billion acquisition of Ameritrade, with investors' counsel set to seek roughly $6 million for fees. In a stipulated settlement filed Friday with Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr., counsel for the parties said they "reached an agreement-in-principle" in January to settle the stockholder class action "following arm's-length negotiations." The settlement filed with the court "reflects the final and binding agreement among the parties," the stipulation said. It must still be approved by...

