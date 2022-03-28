Epstein Becker Hires Trade Secret Litigator In Boston

By Emma Cueto (March 28, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Epstein Becker Green has added a former Seyfarth Shaw LLP employment litigator with a focus on trade secrets and noncompete agreements as a partner in Boston, the firm said in an announcement Monday. Erik Weibust joins as a member of the firm's litigation and business disputes and employment, labor and workforce management practice groups after 15 years at Seyfarth, where he was co-chair of the Boston office's litigation practice. "We know the depth and breadth of his litigation experience will be an asset to the firm and our clients, who are navigating the most competitive talent environment this country has ever...

