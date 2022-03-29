UK Top Court Says PwC Must Face Tobacco Co.'s $800M Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (March 29, 2022, 3:19 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court has declined to review PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's bid to block an $800 million negligence lawsuit brought by a subsidiary of British American Tobacco, saying the case did not have public importance. The U.K. Supreme Court has denied PwC permission to challenge a ruling that a British American Tobacco subsidiary's case accusing the auditor of giving bad advice to a company embroiled in an expensive environmental cleanup should proceed to trial. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) The U.K. Supreme Court said it would not give the Big Four accounting firm permission to challenge a ruling by a lower court...

