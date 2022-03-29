Biden Budget Looks To Transform Mental Health Coverage

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 28, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The budget proposal President Joe Biden unveiled to Congress on Monday calls for new policies to ensure better health care coverage for mental health and substance use disorder treatment, along with upgraded enforcement authority for the U.S. Department of Labor to go after those unlawfully limiting coverage. The proposed overhaul — tucked into Biden's $5.8 trillion budget plan for fiscal year 2023, which included $14.6 billion in discretionary funding for the DOL overall — vowed to "transform mental health and substance use disorder coverage." Biden requested discretionary spending to accomplish these goals, which Congress funds in spending bills passed each year through the annual appropriations process,...

