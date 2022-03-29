Netskope Files Declaratory Judgment IP Suit Over Cloud Tech

By Jasmin Jackson (March 28, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Cloud security company Netskope has launched a suit in California federal court seeking a declaration that it does not infringe software maker Fortinet's six patents covering cybersecurity technology. Netskope Inc. asserted in a Thursday complaint that direct competitor Fortinet Inc. has for months "repeatedly threatened" to sue it over the alleged infringement of patents for cloud-security software. Netskope claimed that its rival has "flatly refused" its requests for evidence that could back up Fortinet's "exorbitant" demands for $100 million for a limited-term license. "Fortinet has been unwilling to identify the individual patent claims it thinks Netskope infringes [or] the specific Netskope...

