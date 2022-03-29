Top UK Court Won't Hear LIA Real Estate Valuation Dispute

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 29, 2022, 3:20 PM BST) -- Two property developers have lost their bid to quash new lawsuits brought by Libya's sovereign wealth fund after Britain's highest court refused to hear the case. The Supreme Court in London said on Monday that there was no arguable point of law for it to consider in a bid by Roger King and Charles Merry and four construction management businesses to quash new claims brought against them by the Libyan Investment Authority. The new claims are brought over two property deals that ultimately went south, causing the sovereign fund to accuse the men of unlawful means conspiracy. The businessmen had asked the Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS