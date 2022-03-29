NY Banking Regulator Aims To Speed Up Crypto Licensing

By Jon Hill (March 28, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- New York's top financial services regulator says she wants to make the application process for her agency's cryptocurrency business licenses "much more streamlined" and hopes to soon release data on managerial diversity at financial institutions in the state. Adrienne A. Harris Adrienne A. Harris, who was recently confirmed as superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, previewed her fintech regulatory plans in the second part of her interview with Law360, including the possibility of "operational improvements" for the agency's BitLicense program. The nearly seven-year-old program, which is now run out of DFS' research and innovation division, made New...

