CIT Says Tire Importer Off Hook For Duties After Identity Theft

By Alex Lawson (March 28, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade shut down the government's push to recover $5 million in unpaid duties on Chinese tires Monday, finding that customs officials made a flimsy case against an importer that had its corporate identity stolen. At the center of the case is importer Katana Racing Inc.'s discovery that its corporate information had been stolen and used to import Chinese tires without paying duties on those items. It notified the government as soon as it became aware of the discrepancy in 2012 and began working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to sort it out. That process dragged...

