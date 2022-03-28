Alaska Supreme Court Strikes Down Partisan Gerrymandering

By Ryan Boysen (March 28, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Alaska Supreme Court has struck down a state Senate map drawn by Republicans, finding for the first time in the court's history that the way some districts were drawn constitutes an "unconstitutional political gerrymander." In a brief opinion filed on Friday, the Alaska Supreme Court's five justices unanimously affirmed a lower court's ruling that determined a state Senate district in East Anchorage violated the Alaska Constitution's equal protection clause. Friday's ruling came in a quickly prepared summary that also included decisions on a handful of other redistricting-related cases. The court said it will issue a full, formal opinion soon....

