NM Strikes Cannabis Deals With Native American Group

By Ryan Harroff (March 28, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the leaders of two federally recognized Native American communities in the state have signed intergovernmental agreements to support cannabis production and sale on tribal lands, where the federal government cannot crack down on the industry. In a statement released Friday, Pueblo of Picuris Gov. Craig Quanchello and Pueblo of Pojoaque Gov. Jenelle Roybal joined Lujan Grisham in praising the deals. The agreements were established through New Mexico's Cannabis Regulation Act, which allows the state's Cannabis Control Division to make deals on recreational cannabis production with tribal governments. "This creates a meaningful opportunity for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS