11th Circ. Adds $1.5M To Coal Co. Award Over Storage Row

By Clark Mindock (March 28, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday added nearly $1.5 million in interest plus attorney fees to a $6.9 million award granted to Drummond Coal Sales Inc. in a dispute with Southern Coal Corp. over a breached coal storage contract. The court amended a previous order from February, which had backed up a district court's ruling for the main award but had left off the $1.5 million in prejudgment interest. In amending the order, the Eleventh Circuit also upended the district court's rejection of requests for attorney fees, remanding that issue. Altogether, the court affirmed at least $8.3 million in Drummond's favor, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS