Trump Tried 'Coup In Search Of A Legal Theory,' Judge Says

By Justin Wise (March 28, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday that former President Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman likely conspired to obstruct a congressional session to certify the 2020 election results, in a decision rejecting claims of privilege over emails being sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter found that evidence "more likely than not" shows that Trump and Eastman, a former attorney and adviser for the president, "dishonestly conspired" to obstruct a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 in violation of federal law. Trump also "more likely than not" committed attempted obstruction of...

