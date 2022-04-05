Airbus Fights Qatar Airways Over Plane Contract

By Silvia Martelli (April 5, 2022, 7:04 PM BST) -- Airbus has hit back at Qatar Airways' allegations that is it unlawfully trying to get out of a supply agreement for planes, saying that it was entitled to end the contract because the carrier allegedly defaulted on a similar deal for another jet model. In a High Court defense filed March 27, the manufacturer said that an ongoing dispute over the A350 fleet gave it the right to end its contract with Qatar Airways to build the A321 fleet, under a so-called cross-default clause. That provision allows one side to terminate an agreement if the other party defaults on a similar...

