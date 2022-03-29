Liberty Mutual Sues Dehumidifier Producer For Fire Damages

By Eli Flesch (March 28, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual is seeking to recoup almost $700,000 from a Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer, according to a suit Monday accusing Gree Electric Appliances of producing defective dehumidifiers and misrepresenting fire safety information. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. told a New Jersey federal court that Gree had intentionally made false and misleading statements concerning the kind of materials and plastics it used to make a dehumidifier that led to a fire in one New Jersey home. The dehumidifiers failed to meet the safety standards set by certification company Underwriters Laboratory, according to Liberty Mutual's suit. The materials Gree included in its dehumidifiers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS