Scouts Advisor Says Insurers Required Releases In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (March 28, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A restructuring advisor retained by the Boy Scouts of America testified Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court that the four insurance companies contributing to a $2.7 billion sex abuse claim settlement fund would only have done so with releases in the Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 plan that fully resolve the insurers' liabilities. During the eleventh day of the debtor's confirmation trial, advisor Brian Whittman of Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC discussed his stance that insurers settling sex abuse liability in the case wanted a final resolution to the more than 80,000 sex abuse claims as a condition to funding the settlement...

