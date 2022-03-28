Biden's FY 2023 Budget Aims To Slash Immigration Backlog

By Mike LaSusa (March 28, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden took aim at backlogs in immigration court proceedings and benefits processing for migrants in his proposal for the federal government's fiscal year 2023 budget, asking U.S. Congress for hundreds of millions in additional funds to handle growing caseloads. Biden's budget proposal seeks to whittle down the backlog of more than 1.6 million cases currently pending in immigration courts run by the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review. The budget would nearly double the agency's funding to $1.4 billion with the goal of hiring 100 new immigration judges and support staff, while expanding efforts to digitize...

