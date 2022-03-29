White House Seeks $2.7B Budget Bump For US Treasury

By Al Barbarino (March 28, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is seeking to bump the U.S. Treasury Department's budget to $16.2 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, a 20% or $2.7 billion increase from the level enacted in 2021, according to Monday's budget proposal. The budget allocates more than $420 million into the department's financial crimes and financial intelligence units, which would funnel the funds into increasing "corporate transparency," safeguarding the financial system, strengthening cybersecurity, and restoring resources in the Treasury's departmental offices, according to the proposal. "Treasury plays a leading role in monitoring and disrupting corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing, and the use of the financial system...

