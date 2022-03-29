Kinnear Says ICSID's 5-Year Rules Revamp Was Well Spent

By Caroline Simson (March 28, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has finally completed an overhaul of its rules for the first time since 2006, a much-needed modernization that includes changes to controversial areas like third-party funding and transparency. Law360 recently spoke with ICSID Secretary General Meg Kinnear about the process, the institution's plans to implement the new rules and what's next for ICSID. The effort to amend the rules began in the fall of 2016, when ICSID announced the initiative to its membership. Since then, the process of amending the rules has been a whirlwind of meetings with member state representatives and working...

