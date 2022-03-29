Trade Court OKs Scope Of Chinese Wood Moulding Duties

By Grace Dixon (March 29, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld the U.S. International Trade Commission's determination that an engineered wood product fell within the parameters of its probe into imports of Chinese millwork and wood moulding amid a domestic door maker's challenge. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon ruled Monday to affirm the ITC's finding that American producers are being materially injured by imports of the Chinese goods, a finding that had paved the way for anti-dumping duties as high as 219.63% and countervailing duties reaching up to 252.29%. Jeld-Wen Inc. had argued that moulding and millwork made from laminated veneer lumber should not have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS