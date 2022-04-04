PayPal Appeal May Limit Scope Of CFPB's Rulemaking Power

By Noah Gillespie and Kara Kuchar (April 4, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A year ago, PayPal Holdings Inc. won its lawsuit challenging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's final rule creating comprehensive consumer protections for prepaid accounts under both Regulation E, which implements the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, and Regulation Z, which implements the Truth in Lending Act. The case is now on appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which will decide whether EFTA's command that the CFPB issue model clauses limited the bureau's ability to prescribe how institutions write their short-form disclosures. The D.C. Circuit's holding and reasoning — and any ruling from the U.S. Supreme...

