Simpson Thacher Adds Ex-Skadden IP And Privacy Atty In NY

By Madeline Lyskawa (April 6, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has expanded its New York office with a seasoned intellectual property, privacy and cybersecurity attorney from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Jessica Cohen had worked at Skadden for more than 18 years, most recently in a counsel role. Her practice encompasses complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, as well as licensing, development and servicing agreements, Simpson Thacher announced last week. Cohen also has a broad-based counseling practice that includes privacy matters. In a statement Simpson Thacher provided to Law360, Cohen said she has always been impressed by Simpson Thacher, emphasizing the...

