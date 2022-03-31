Why Rule 23 Is The Better Choice For Early Class Challenges

By Hayden Coleman and Justin Kadoura (March 31, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- By now, class action practitioners are generally familiar with motions for early evaluation — often at the pleading stage — of whether a putative class action complaint can, in fact, proceed as a class action, or whether the putative class is fundamentally flawed and should be dismissed. This is no surprise, given that the ability to represent a class, as opposed to proceeding as an individual plaintiff, can dramatically alter the size and scope of the case, including the scope of pretrial discovery. Defendants challenging the propriety of a putative class often preemptively move to strike the class action allegations at...

