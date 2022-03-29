Polsinelli Adds Longtime Health Care GC To Miami Shop

By Madison Arnold (March 29, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has picked up a longtime general counsel in the health care industry as a new counsel based in its growing Miami shop. The firm announced Monday that it hired Florida board-certified health law attorney Rodger L. Hochman, who was most recently senior associate general counsel at Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute. He's also served as a general counsel for the Medical Staffing Network and the National Healing Corporation, the latter of which is a wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Hochman told Law360 on Tuesday that he is particularly interested in regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS