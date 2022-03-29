Northwestern's 'Cobot' Patents Survive 2 Invalidation Bids

By Jasmin Jackson (March 29, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has rebuffed calls by robotics makers ABB and Universal Robots to invalidate a trio of artificial intelligence patents held by Northwestern University, finding that the university's technology isn't abstract. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Monday held that Northwestern's two separate patent infringement suits against ABB Ltd. and Universal Robots USA Inc. could not be dismissed due to allegedly invalid patents on collaborative robot, or "cobot," systems. The judge determined that Northwestern's technology is patentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice v. CLS Bank ruling, which established a two-part patentability test and prevented computer-implemented abstract ideas from...

