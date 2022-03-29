SEC Seeks $2.1B, 400 New Staffers In 2023 Budget

By Lauren Berg (March 28, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked Congress on Monday for nearly $2.15 billion and 400 new staff positions in its 2023 fiscal year budget, saying it needs more resources to address a surge in initial public offerings, the rise of cryptocurrency and the growing number of private funds. The SEC released a 154-page report to justify its hefty request, telling Congress that as the capital markets have grown, the agency has seen its resources shrink. At the end of the 2016 fiscal year, the SEC said it had 4,650 staff members, but five years later that number had decreased by...

