Mylan Gets OK To Appeal Neurim Win Over Circadin Patent

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 29, 2022, 4:49 PM BST) -- An appellate court on Tuesday gave generic drugmaker Mylan another shot at challenging a patent for an insomnia drug held by Neurim Pharmaceuticals, saying the lower court did not properly consider arguments about the lay person's understanding of a restful sleep. Mylan has the right to appeal a High Court decision that found it had failed to invalidate Neurim Pharmaceuticals' patent over an insomnia medication using melatonin — which it sells under the brand name Circadin — the Court of Appeal has ruled. Mylan should have the right to appeal because the lower court did not properly consider one limb of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS