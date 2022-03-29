Edwin Coe Atty Can't Ax Client's Lying Claim On Appeal

By Silvia Martelli (March 29, 2022, 7:09 PM BST) -- An appellate court refused on Tuesday to strike out a disciplinary case against a partner at Edwin Coe LLP, saying that it does not depend on allegations that he misled the court in a dispute over legal fees with a client. The Court of Appeal ruled that the case brought against David Greene is not a "collateral attack" on the 2016 District Court ruling in his favor, because it does not depend on allegations that the judge was misled by the allegedly false evidence. The senior partner has been in a long-running dispute with David Davies, the sole director of an...

