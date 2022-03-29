Proskauer-Led Yellow Wood Partners Clinches $750M Fund

By Charlie Innis (March 29, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Yellow Wood Partners LLC, advised by Proskauer Rose LLP, said Tuesday it has sealed its latest fund targeting companies in the consumer space at $750 million, nearly twice the amount the private equity firm raised for the fund's predecessor. The fund, called Yellow Wood Capital Partners III LP, oversubscribed and closed at the hard cap. It included capital commitments from many of the firm's longtime limited partners, along with some new investors, Yellow Wood said. For its latest fund, the firm will continue to employ its previous strategy, investing in consumer-facing brands and partnering with their management teams to help the...

