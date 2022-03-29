Tech-Focused Hiring Biz HackerRank Lands $60M Series D

By McCord Pagan (March 29, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- HackerRank, a platform that helps companies identify and hire software developers, said Tuesday it had raised $60 million in its Series D funding round that included Susquehanna Growth Equity, JMI and Khosla Ventures. Mountain View, California-based HackerRank said in a statement that it's now raised over $115 million in total funding and that the latest proceeds will be used for matters including helping it continue offering hiring and applicant testing services and expanding its own team. "It's never been more critical to hire the right developer with the right skill set," HackerRank CEO Vivek Ravisankar said in the statement. "For more...

