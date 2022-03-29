Paul Weiss, Orrick Guide Liberty's $525M Cybersecurity Deal

By Charlie Innis (March 29, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's private equity firm Liberty Strategic Capital, led by Paul Weiss, plans to buy a controlling stake in mobile security startup Zimperium Inc., advised by Orrick, for about $525 million, the companies said Tuesday. The transaction, which calls for Mnuchin to chair the startup's board of directors, will allow the security company to grow faster and may help it ink future M&A deals, Zimperium said. "We've helped leading public and private organizations across the globe strengthen mobile security, and as we enter a high-growth phase to help even more organizations, Secretary Mnuchin and the team at Liberty...

