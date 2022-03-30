Fired Jewish Hospital Staffer Can't Prove Bias, Ga. Court Says

By Kelcey Caulder (March 30, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed the suit of a former hospital admissions notification specialist who said she was wrongfully fired because of her Orthodox Jewish faith, finding that the hospital suffered when she missed work without permission to observe religious holidays. In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Stan Baker said Zohar Wagner failed to show how the hospital's reason for firing her was pretext and determined that the hospital suffered undue hardship when she missed four unauthorized days of work. He also found that the hospital wasn't wrong when it denied her initial request for seven paid days...

