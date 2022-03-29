Psychologist Questions Validation Of Scouts Abuse Claims

By Vince Sullivan (March 29, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A child developmental psychologist testified Tuesday in the Chapter 11 confirmation trial of the Boy Scouts of America that the procedures in place to validate more than 82,000 claims against the organization alleging childhood sexual abuse were inadequate to assess whether the claims are reliable or fraudulent. During the 12th day of the Boy Scouts trial in Delaware bankruptcy court, applied developmental psychologist Eileen Treacy took the stand to offer her opinion on the trust distribution procedures proposed in the Chapter 11 plan that will disburse $2.7 billion in abuse settlement funds. She said that in-person interviews and psychological testing are...

