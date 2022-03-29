Feds Expand Premium Processing For Visa Apps

By Alyssa Aquino (March 29, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services unveiled new policies Tuesday aimed at cutting through the visa backlogs, including finalizing a long-awaited rule that would expand its premium processing service over the next decade to cover new types of immigration applications. Going back to the Trump administration, the immigration agency has struggled to timely adjudicate visa and work permit applications, with spiking processing times setting off numerous complaints in the federal courts. USCIS is also recovering from the dire financial straits it hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which it only exited after lawmakers passed legislation freeing up emergency funding and authorizing the agency...

