9th Circ. Told To Revive TM Win Over Redbubble

By Tiffany Hu (March 29, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Fashion retailer Brandy Melville is urging the Ninth Circuit to overturn a ruling that slashed to $220,000 its $520,000 trademark win against print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble, saying the lower court wrongly focused on comparing the companies' products instead of their trademarks. In a 75-page opening brief filed Monday, Brandy Melville said a California federal judge erred in throwing out part of a jury's verdict that found Redbubble liable for $300,000 for the unauthorized sale of goods bearing the retailer's heart trademark and $200,000 for unauthorized sale of goods bearing its Los Angeles lightning trademark. Notably, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner had found...

