FERC Can't Justify PURPA Eligibility Redo, DC Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (March 29, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission essentially rewrote statutory definitions when it said a solar-plus-battery storage project qualified for power purchase agreements as a small-scale power-producer under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, electric utilities told the D.C. Circuit. The Edison Electric Institute, NorthWestern Energy and others told the D.C. Circuit Monday it was inappropriate for FERC to allow a Broadview Solar LLC facility to receive PURPA benefits, since those benefits are intended for facilities that only produce 80 megawatts, but the Broadview setup includes a 160-megawatt solar array. While FERC had determined that the project was eligible for PURPA benefits because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS