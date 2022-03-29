Top UK Criminal Atty Fined £25K For Account Mismanagement

By Joanne Faulkner (March 29, 2022, 7:51 PM BST) -- A top criminal defense lawyer agreed on Tuesday to pay £25,000 ($33,000) to end disciplinary proceedings brought by the solicitors' regulator in England and Wales over allegations of financial mismanagement. The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal rubber-stamped a so-called agreed outcome reached between the Solicitors Regulation Authority and Karen Todner in a brief oral decision. Todner agreed to pay a £25,000 fine as well as £21,000 in costs. She also agreed to a number of conditions restricting the types of roles she can hold without written permission from the regulator. Todner agreed not to act as a signatory to any client or office...

