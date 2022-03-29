Chinese Internet Of Things Biz Wuxin Files For $41M IPO

By Charlie Innis (March 29, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Wuxin Technology Holdings Inc., a China-based components provider for the Internet of Things industry, filed plans Tuesday to raise up to $41.4 million in an initial public offering, with guidance from Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC and Robinson & Cole LLP. Wuxin anticipates it will offer 6.9 million shares at $6 per share to raise $41.4 million; however, plans are often preliminary in the lead-up to an IPO's pricing. The Shenzhen-headquartered company expects to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker "WXT," according to the company's registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Wuxin provides connectivity components for...

