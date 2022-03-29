Detroit Edison Co. Inks $5.5M Deal To End ERISA Suit

By Rachel Stone (March 29, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Detroit-based energy company has agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a proposed federal benefits class action alleging it didn't convey to its workers the risk of leaving a traditional pension plan for a more volatile savings vehicle. In a motion filed Monday, retiree Leslie Nolan urged a Michigan federal court to sign off on the preliminary settlement with The Detroit Edison Company, which goes by the acronym DTE, resolving her claims it fell short of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act 's requirement to clearly describe its new pension plan. The $5.5 million deal would net the class around...

