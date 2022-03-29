Pakistan Airline Loses Bid To Recover Tax From Travel Firms

By Silvia Martelli (March 29, 2022, 6:04 PM BST) -- An appellate court ruled on Tuesday that Pakistan International Airline should have brought up issues with two travel agencies including tax in calculations for outstanding commission payments earlier in proceedings. Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd. should have mentioned during the trial that the travel agencies "were getting away" with more than £2 million ($2.6 million) because they included taxes to calculate the amount they were owed, the Court of Appeal said. The airline estimates that it has overpaid Times Travel by £1.3 million and another agency, Nottingham Travel U.K. Ltd., approximately £840,000 following a court order over outstanding fees for sales...

