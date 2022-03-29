Glancy Prongay, Kahn Swick Will Lead ProAssurance Suit

By Rose Krebs (March 29, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti LLC were appointed as co-lead counsel to steer a consolidated stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court against ProAssurance Corp.'s directors over what the investors assert was a risky and financially damaging arrangement with a health care institution. Per an order approved Monday by Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, the two firms will lead the suit while Cooch and Taylor PA and McCollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler LLC were designated as Delaware counsel for investors in the consolidated derivative suit. The co-lead counsel will represent the stockholders moving forward, with duties including determining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS